AThe Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, aka FINRA, is a non-profit Delaware corporation. It was formed in 2007 by the combination of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. and the regulatory arm of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. FINRA is a self regulatory organization that primarily regulates securities broker-dealers.

Professor Benjamin P. Edwards recently reported that a complaint has been filed in Florida challenging the constitutionality of FINRA. The lawsuit filed by two broker-dealers alleges:

However, FINRA's current structure and operations, particularly in light of the transformation of the organization over the course of the last two decades, contravene the separation of powers, violate the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution (the "Constitution") and constitute an impermissible delegation of powers. Because it purports to be a private entity, FINRA is unaccountable to the President of the United States (the "President," or "POTUS"), lacks transparency, and operates in contravention of the authority under which it was formed. It utilizes its own in-house tribunals in a manner contrary to Article III and the Seventh Amendment of the Constitution and deprives entities and individuals of property without due process of law.

The plaintiffs are seeking, among other things, declaratory and injunctive relief.