United States:
Is The End Of FINRA Drawing Nigh?
25 October 2022
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
AThe Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, aka FINRA, is a
non-profit Delaware corporation. It was formed in 2007 by the
combination of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc.
and the regulatory arm of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc.
FINRA is a self regulatory organization that primarily regulates
securities broker-dealers.
Professor Benjamin P.
Edwards recently
reported that a
complaint has been filed in Florida challenging the
constitutionality of FINRA. The lawsuit filed by two
broker-dealers alleges:
However, FINRA's current
structure and operations, particularly in light of the
transformation of the organization over the course of the last two
decades, contravene the separation of powers, violate the
Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution (the
"Constitution") and constitute an impermissible
delegation of powers. Because it purports to be a private entity,
FINRA is unaccountable to the President of the United States (the
"President," or "POTUS"), lacks transparency,
and operates in contravention of the authority under which it was
formed. It utilizes its own in-house tribunals in a
manner contrary to Article III and the Seventh Amendment of the
Constitution and deprives entities and individuals of property
without due process of law.
The plaintiffs are seeking, among other things, declaratory and
injunctive relief.
