Jones Day's new Of Counsel Nathan Brownback and Partner Josh Sterling discuss recent developments in the U.S. legal landscape for fintech, including the bipartisan Stabenow-Boozman bill, designed to regulate digital assets. They also talk about key banking and financial services developments, including the FDIC's recent crypto advisory, California's proposed, far-reaching Digital Financial Assets Law, and other issues in the space that will shape the fintech regulatory debate moving forward.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.