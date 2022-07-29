Companies have been making, shaking, and breaking JVs and other partnerships at unprecedented rates . But what do stock markets think? Are investors reacting consistently well to announcements – or do certain venture types, deal structures, or industries tend to garner a more positive reaction than others? Has the market's reaction been steady over time, or has it been changing in the last few years? Most important, are markets good predictors of success, and what can companies practically do to generate a dependably better stock market response?

Footnote

1 See: "Ankura JV Index: 2021 Year in Review," Shishir Bhargava and James Bamford, and "Partnership Makers and Shakers," Ankura Whitepaper, June 1, 2022.

