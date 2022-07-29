Ankura Consulting Group LLC
United States:
How Stock Markets React To Partnership Announcements – And What To Do About It
29 July 2022
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Companies have been making, shaking, and breaking JVs and other
partnerships at unprecedented rates . But what do stock markets
think? Are investors reacting consistently well to announcements
– or do certain venture types, deal structures, or industries
tend to garner a more positive reaction than others? Has the
market's reaction been steady over time, or has it been
changing in the last few years? Most important, are markets good
predictors of success, and what can companies practically do to
generate a dependably better stock market response?
