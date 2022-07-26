United States:
Derivatives Market Volatility Brings New Concerns And More Regulatory Scrutiny (Podcast)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A turbulent global economy leaves financial institutions and
other market participants in challenging positions as they try to
hedge and protect their interests in an increasingly uncertain
environment.
Jones Day partner Josh Sterling talks about the regulatory and
legal issues faced by market participants in the volatile economic
landscape.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Did I Waive The Terms Of My Contract?
McGlinchey Stafford
In this appeal, the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed and remanded the District Court for the Northern District of Ohio's decision, finding the debt collector violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act...
CFPB Targets Convenience Fees
Cooley LLP
On June 29, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued an advisory opinion declaring that the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) prohibits debt collectors...
A Constitutional Taking?
Mayer Brown
Pay close attention to New Jersey Bill A793, the Community Wealth Preservation Act, which the New Jersey legislature passed at the end of June and sent to the Governor for consideration.