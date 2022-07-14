(NEW YORK) Katten announced today that Ilene Froom has joined the firm's Financial Markets and Funds (FMF) practice as a partner in New York. Froom's deep knowledge of both buy-side and sell-side client needs in the derivatives space among a host of other highly sought legal skills widen Katten's capabilities in these areas, further elevating FMF, an award-winning, longstanding leader in the financial services industry.

Froom previously was a partner at two other AmLaw 100 firms and before that was in-house counsel for more than eight years at JPMorgan Chase Bank.

"Ilene clearly is an exceptional attorney with deep understanding of derivatives and other key aspects of financial services along with relevant laws and regulations. This substantial experience will greatly benefit our worldwide client base," said Lance Zinman, Global Chair of Katten's FMF group. "She is well-versed, well-regarded and a fantastic addition to our team."

Froom regularly advises a varied set of clients, including hedge funds, asset managers and large banks on derivatives and other trades and related structural, regulatory and documentation matters. She covers a wide range of asset classes and agreements, including equity derivatives, fixed-income and foreign exchange products, prime brokerage, repurchase and securities forward transactions, regulatory initial margin (IM) and variation margin (VM) credit support annexes (CSAs) and account control agreements. Froom also advises clients on LIBOR transition and using SOFR and other alternative rates in loans, derivatives and other products.

Froom has lectured on derivatives and presented at conferences for the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) and the New York City Bar and Practicing Law Institute (PLI) among others. She is a member of various trade organizations and is the current chairperson of the New York State Bar Association's Derivatives & Structured Products Law Committee.

Froom will work closely with Katten's futures and derivatives attorneys, who represent a wide range of clients (dealers, end users, proprietary traders, brokers, advisors, exchanges and clearing organizations) on an equally wide range of commercial transactions (futures, structured products, and cleared and over-the-counter swaps) encompassing many different asset classes (interest rates, credit, commodities, securities and foreign exchange). This breadth of the practice gives it a valuable perspective on issues and a basis for creative problem solving.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.