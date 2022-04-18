This Top 10 Practice Tips provides key practice tips for advising a client considering a liability management transaction. Given recurring periods of market volatility, issuers in a wide range of industry sectors from time to time evaluate potential liability management transactions, including debt repurchases, tender or exchange offers, and consent solicitations. Liability management transactions allow an issuer to refinance or restructure its outstanding obligations and may, under certain circumstances, allow an issuer to achieve certain accounting, regulatory, or tax objectives.

Issuers may derive significant benefits from a liability management transaction including, but not limited to, evidencing a positive outlook for the issuer in an uncertain market environment, extending debt maturities, recording an accounting gain, deleveraging, obtaining potential regulatory capital benefits, increasing financing flexibility and potentially avoiding a more fundamental restructuring or bankruptcy. Choosing the most appropriate liability management transaction is critical and requires that the issuer and counsel consider a number of factors, as discussed below.

Consider whether the transaction is an opportunistic or a distressed transaction . Choosing the right liability management alternative to restructure or retire outstanding debt securities or to manage risk and reduce funding costs depends on a number of factors. Understanding an issuer's business objectives and financial health is critical when evaluating the feasibility of a given liability management transaction. Often, market participants assume that only issuers facing financial distress or that are highly leveraged will engage in a liability management transaction. Of course, this is not the case, but the type of transaction and the terms will depend on the issuer's business objectives, whether the issuer has sufficient cash on hand, and on market conditions. The transaction may be motivated by an accounting, regulatory, or tax objective or may simply allow the issuer to refinance its outstanding indebtedness at attractive rates, extend its debt maturities, address its exposure to LIBOR-based indebtedness, or repurchase outstanding securities trading at a discount. Prior to considering any option, counsel must understand whether the transaction is opportunistic or whether the issuer faces financial challenges that need to be addressed as part of the transaction.





Additionally, an indenture may contain financial covenants that restrict the issuer's ability to use available cash to pay down or retire other classes of outstanding debt securities. The indenture governing the securities to be redeemed will specify the redemption price and mechanics and typically requires notice of not less than 30 days nor more than 60 days be provided to holders. Often, the redemption price equals the face amount plus the present value of future interest payments. In certain situations, to permit a desired liability management transaction, an issuer may need to first or concurrently conduct a consent solicitation to amend or waive restrictive financial covenants or event of default provisions under an existing indenture that otherwise would limit its ability to engage in the liability management transaction. Because consent solicitations can increase flexibility under existing restrictive covenants they may serve as a useful tool when responding to challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.



In connection with providing notice of redemption, a company typically issues a press release to announce its decision to redeem outstanding debt securities. This public disclosure should occur before contacting the company's debtholders if the broader impact of the transaction on the company's financial condition would be viewed as material.





An active and widespread solicitation of public shareholders for the shares of an issuer.



A solicitation is made for a substantial percentage of the issuer's securities.



The offer to purchase is made at a premium over the prevailing market price.



The terms of the offer are firm rather than negotiable.



The offer is contingent on the tender of a fixed number of shares, often subject to a fixed maximum number to be purchased.



The offer is open only for a limited period of time.



The offeree is subjected to pressure to sell his or her security.



Public announcements of a purchasing program precede or accompany a rapid accumulation of large amounts of the issuer's securities.



These eight characteristics need not all be present for a transaction to be deemed a tender offer, and the weight given to each element varies with the individual facts and circumstances of the offer. As a result, repurchase programs should be structured (i) for a limited number of securities; (ii) to a limited number of holders; (iii) over an extended period of time; (iv) at individually negotiated prices; and (v) with offers and acceptances not contingent on one another.





Conversely, issuers with sufficient cash may consider conducting privately negotiated repurchases, open market repurchases, or a cash tender offer. Repurchasing debt allows the issuer to obtain pricing based upon the current market price of securities that are likely trading at a discount. The issuer will often engage a financial intermediary to negotiate and effect the repurchase or to repurchase the debt securities on a principal basis. A debt repurchase is an efficient means of refinancing because it requires little preparation, limited or no documentation, and modest transaction costs, particularly when the issuer is seeking to repurchase only a small percentage of debt or if the debt is not widely held. An issuer also may consider a cash tender offer for all, or a significant portion, of a class of its outstanding securities.





may trigger disclosure obligations under SEC Regulation FD (disclosure of any material nonpublic information (MNPI) to certain market professionals or holders of its securities may require the issuer to inform the rest of the market). Issuers should also be aware that "testing the waters" for a transaction may also trigger this obligation. Therefore, issuers should disclose MNPI (e.g., unreleased earnings, potential changes to credit ratings) prior to engaging in such repurchases. Issuers should also be aware that repurchases may trigger Regulation M concerns. Regulation M makes it unlawful for an issuer to "bid for, purchase, or attempt to induce any person to bid for or purchase, a covered security during the applicable restricted period." Repurchases of convertible debt may be deemed a "forced conversion" and thus a distribution of the underlying equity security under Regulation M.





Noteworthy conditions to the relief include, among others, that (i) the offer to purchase must be made for any and all nonconvertible debt of a particular class or series (however, abbreviated offers can have minimum tender conditions); (ii) the offer must be open to all record and beneficial holders of that class or series of debt; (iii) the offer must be conducted and designed to provide all record and beneficial holders of that particular class or series of security a reasonable opportunity to participate; (iv) the offer must not be made in anticipation or response to other tender offers for the issuer's securities; and (v) the offer must be made solely for cash or other qualified debt securities (certain nonconvertible debt securities with a longer maturity date) and the consideration must be fixed-price or real-time fixed-price spread (only a fixed-price spread set two days prior to the expiration of the exchange offer is permitted for non-investment grade debt). The offer must be announced through a widely disseminated press release before 10:00 a.m. on the first business day of the five-business-day period, which, if the issuer or offeror is an SEC-reporting company, must be furnished to the SEC on a current report on Form 8-K (or Form 6-K for a foreign private issuer) before noon on the first business day of the offer. The abbreviated tender offer relief is not available if the offer is made in connection with a consent solicitation, if there is a default under the issuer's material debt agreements, if the offer is made concurrently with a tender offer for any other series of the issuer's securities made by the issuer, or in connection with a material acquisition or disposition.





Another option frequently used by issuers is an exchange offer exempt from registration pursuant to Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act. Section 3(a) (9) exempts from the registration requirements "any securities exchanged by the issuer with its existing security holders exclusively where no commission or other remuneration is paid or given directly or indirectly for soliciting such exchange." Section 3(a)(9) has the following five requirements: (i) the security being issued and the security for which it will be exchanged must be issued by the same issuer: (ii) the holders must not be asked to part with anything of value besides the outstanding security; (iii) the exchange must be offered exclusively to the issuer's existing security holders; (iv) the issuer must not pay any commission or remuneration for the solicitation of the exchange; and (v) the exchange must be in good faith and not as a plan to avoid the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Securities issued as part of a Section 3(a)(9) exchange remain subject to the same transfer restrictions as the original securities.



If an issuer is unable to conduct a private exchange offer, or to rely on Section 3(a)(9), it may instead conduct a registered exchange offer. A registered exchange offer must be registered on a Form S-4 registration statement (or Form F-4 for foreign private issuers) and include descriptions of the securities being offered, the terms of the exchange offer, description of the issuer, risk factors, financial information and, if applicable, pro forma financial statements. The exchange offer may not be commenced until the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC. The SEC review process, cost to prepare the registration statement, and uncertainty concerning timing often make a registered exchange offer a less desirable option for issuers. Additionally, the issuer and other offering participants in a registered exchange offer are subject to potential liability under Sections 11 (15 U.S.C. § 77k) and 12 (15 U.S.C. § 77l) of the Securities Act for material misrepresentations or omissions in the registration statement and prospectus.





