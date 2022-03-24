The IBOR Transition Digest is a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they continue to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As the market moves to the next phase of IBOR transition, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

The United States Adopts a Federal LIBOR Transition Solution

Legal Update, 17 March 2022

An expanded version of our 14 March blog post about the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act, which has been signed into law.

Federal LIBOR Legislation Signed Into Law; Amends Section 316(b) of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939

Legal Update, 16 March 2022

Discussing the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act with a focus on its application to floating rate notes.

Consolidated Appropriations Act Advances Federal LIBOR Transition Solution

Eye on IBOR blog, 14 March 2022

The Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act, incorporated into the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2022, has passed the U.S. House and Senate and is headed to the President for signature, providing a federal solution to the issue of LIBOR replacement for so-called tough legacy contracts.

