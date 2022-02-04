Recent high-profile insider trading cases leave little doubt that these matters remain an enforcement priority for Washington agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Department of Justice (DOJ). Jones Day partners Joan McKown, Josh Sterling, and Brian Rabbitt talk about enforcement trends, proposed rule changes, and the increased cooperation between federal authorities.

