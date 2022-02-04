Recent high-profile insider trading cases leave little doubt that these matters remain an enforcement priority for Washington agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Department of Justice (DOJ). Jones Day partners Joan McKown, Josh Sterling, and Brian Rabbitt talk about enforcement trends, proposed rule changes, and the increased cooperation between federal authorities.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
SUBSCRIBE TO JONES DAY TALKS
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Android
Subscribe on Google Play
Subscribe on Stitcher
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.