United States:
CFTC Chair Behnam Appoints Executive Staff
26 January 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam named his executive leadership and
communications team. The staff appointments include:
- David Gillers, Chief of Staff;
- Laura Gardy, Deputy Chief of Staff;
- John Dunfee, Chief Counsel;
- Alicia L. Lewis, Special Counsel;
- Abigail S. Knauff, Special Counsel; and
- Steven W. Adamske, Public Affairs Director.
In addition to these appointments, Mr. Behnam named the
CFTC's first Chief Diversity Officer, Tanisha Cole Edmonds.
Further leadership appointments are expected soon.
Primary Sources
- CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam Announces Executive
Staff Appointments
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
FinCEN Crypto & Ransomware Guidance: Will 2022 Bring More Changes?
Torres Law, PLLC
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") of the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") has made clear that businesses engaging in certain activities involving virtual currencies are subject to registration, reporting, recordkeeping, and other anti-money laundering ("AML") requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act and its implementing regulations.
It's The End Of LIBOR As We Know It
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Across the global markets, the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve started long before revelers gathered in Times Square.