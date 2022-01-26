CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam named his executive leadership and communications team. The staff appointments include:

David Gillers, Chief of Staff;

Laura Gardy, Deputy Chief of Staff;

John Dunfee, Chief Counsel;

Alicia L. Lewis, Special Counsel;

Abigail S. Knauff, Special Counsel; and

Steven W. Adamske, Public Affairs Director.

In addition to these appointments, Mr. Behnam named the CFTC's first Chief Diversity Officer, Tanisha Cole Edmonds. Further leadership appointments are expected soon.

