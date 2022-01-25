IBOR Transition Digest - January 21 2022

The IBOR Transition Digest is a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they continue to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As the market moves to the next phase of IBOR transition, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

CFPB Publishes Final Rule to Help Transition to a LIBOR-less World

Legal Update, 11 January 2022

On 7 December 2021, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a final rule to facilitate the transition away from using the London Interbank Offered Rate, amending Regulation Z, which implements the Truth in Lending Act. The rule will take effect on 1 April 2022, and compliance will become mandatory on 1 October 2022.

US IRS Releases Final Regulations Addressing IBOR Transition

Legal Update, 7 January 2022

On 30 December 2021, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) published final regulations for IBOR transition. Our Legal Update provides background on the principle U.S. federal income tax concern with IBOR-related amendments to existing contracts, an overview of previous IRS guidance aimed at addressing the concern, the types of modifications that can fit within the final regulations, the relief provided for modifications that do fit, and a few questions left open by the IRS.

US CFTC Issues Further Technical No-Action Relief and Guidance for LIBOR Transition

Legal Update, 27 December 2021

On 22 December 2021, in response to a request from the Alternative Reference Rates Committee and a further request from the Futures Industry Association, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued five technical no-action letters providing additional, and extending existing, time-limited, no-action relief and guidance for certain London Interbank Offered Rate transition matters.

