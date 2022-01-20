The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of comment deadlines and effective dates. Click on the links below to view deadlines from January 15, 2022, to January 31, 2022.
Comment Deadlines
- January 24: CFTC - Swap Clearing Requirement To Account for the Transition From LIBOR and Other IBORs to Alternative Reference Rates
- January 26: FTC - Petition for Rulemaking by Institute for Policy Integrity
- January 26: FTC - Petition for Rulemaking by Accountable Tech
- January 31: FINRA - Notice of Filing of Amendment No. 1 and Order Instituting Proceedings To Determine Whether To Approve or Disapprove the Proposed Rule Change To Amend FINRA Rule 2231 (Customer Account Statements)
Effective Dates
- January 15: FCA - Rules of Practice and Procedure; Adjusting Civil Money Penalties for Inflation
- January 31: SEC - Universal Proxy
- January 31: SEC - Filing Fee Disclosure and Payment Methods Modernization
