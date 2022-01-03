The NYSE's yearly statistics release highlights a second consecutive year of record new listings and the exchange's increased focus on sustainability. This year's listings added $1 trillion of new market capitalization to the exchange, with a total of 2,400 companies listed. Technology, biotech, and consumer products companies were prominently represented. Four of the five largest IPOs and seven of the ten largest international IPOs in 2021 listed on the NYSE. As companies demonstrate renewed interest in IPO alternatives, the exchange saw four direct listings, following the two direct listings in 2020. Companies also listed on the exchange through SPAC initial business combinations, spinoffs and transfers from other exchanges.

Growing issuer consciousness about, and increased investor interest in, ESG factors are reflected in the NYSE's release. To date, more than two-thirds of companies listed in the MSCI USA ESG Index Leaders are listed on the NYSE. Overall, 99% of IPOs listed on the NYSE in 2021 had at least one woman on their board, as issuers strive for greater gender diversity on public company boards of directors. Notably, FIGS, a medical scrubs company, which is led by two female co-founders, and undertook an IPO, listed on the NYSE. The exchange also saw an increase in environmentally-focused companies, such as electrical vehicle companies, as well as companies devoted to social impact. In order to promote sustainability, the NYSE partnered with Intrinsic Exchange Group, published the NYSE Best Practice Guide for ESG Disclosure, maintained the NYSE's Board Advisory Council, and provided tools and services for the listed issuer community, specifically ICE Data Viewer for ESG.

Biotech companies continued to account for a significant portion of listings on the NYSE, with the largest biotech IPO of 2021, Ginkgo Bioworks, listing on the NYSE. The first Bitcoin futures-linked ETF, ProShares, also was launched on the NYSE this year.

The full release can be found here.

