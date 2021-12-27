The Senate confirmed through a voice vote Rostin Behnam to serve as the permanent Chair of the CFTC. Mr. Behnam has served as Acting Chair of the CFTC since January 2021, and as a commissioner since 2017. His new five-year term expires on June 19, 2026.

In addition, President Joseph R. Biden stated he will nominate Summer Mersinger and Caroline Pham to serve as commissioners on the CFTC. Summer Mersinger most recently served as Chief of Staff to CFTC Commissioner Dawn D. Stump and as the CFTC's Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs. Caroline Pham is currently the Managing Director at Citi where her leadership roles focus on compliance, regulatory strategy and policy, capital markets and emerging issues. Ms. Pham previously served as Special Counsel and Policy Advisor to former CFTC Commissioner Scott O'Malia.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.