CFTC Commissioner Dawn DeBerry Stump announced that she will not seek reappointment following the conclusion of her term. Ms. Stump stated that until her five-year term expires in April 2022, she intends to "continue working alongside Acting Chairman [Rostin] Behnam to carry out the important work of the [CFTC]."

