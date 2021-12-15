United States:
CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump Will Not Seek Reappointment
15 December 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
CFTC Commissioner Dawn DeBerry Stump announced that she will not seek reappointment
following the conclusion of her term. Ms. Stump stated that until
her five-year term expires in April 2022, she intends to
"continue working alongside Acting Chairman [Rostin] Behnam to
carry out the important work of the [CFTC]."
