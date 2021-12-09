ARTICLE

NFA modified its annual questionnaire to add questions concerning members' virtual currency, virtual currency derivatives and micro contract activities.

NFA said that the additional questions were added because of the recent growth in interest and activity involving the products. All member commodity pool operators, commodity trading advisors, futures commission merchants, forex dealer members, and introducing brokers are required to complete the new questions "as soon as possible."

