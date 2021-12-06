ARTICLE

SIFMA, DTCC and ICI to shorten U.S. securities settlement cycle. ISDA assesses regulatory considerations for sustainability-linked derivatives. FFIEC updates Bank Secrecy Act/AML Examination Manual. NFA reminds CPOs and CTAs to affirm registration exemptions. CFPB to increase oversight over bank overdraft fees. Effective date set for amended universal proxy rule. Comment deadline set for SEC-proposed changes to electronic recordkeeping requirements. SEC staff guidance on "spring-loaded" compensation now effective.

