President Biden nominates Jerome Powell to continue leading Fed, taps Lael Brainard to be Vice Chair. CFTC extends Brexit-related relief to UK entities. Council of Institutional Investors weighs-in on benchmark voting recommendations for US companies. SEC staff grants Australian SBSD relief from certain reporting requirements. Deadline set for CFPB comments on regulations implementing Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. Comment deadline set for SEC-proposed amendments to EDGAR filing requirements.

