United States:
Let's Talk Carbon Offsets
24 November 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of Let's Talk Lending, Derivatives &
Structured Products Partner Jason Lewis and White Collar Partner
and Chair of the Environmental Litigation & Enforcement
Practice Jonathan Brightbill discuss what you need to know about
carbon offsets. Be sure to tune in for this timely discussion to
hear why carbon offset purchases have already reached record
heights in 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
A Guide To ESG Preparedness
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
When surveying the finance market landscape over the last couple of years, one thing is certain: ESG has been on the rise.
Term SOFR Is Here; Where Is The Joy?
Mayer Brown
On July 29, 2021, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee ("ARRC") formally recommended the CME Group's forward-looking term SOFR rates ("Term SOFR").