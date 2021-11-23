ARTICLE

SEC allows voting by proxy for preferred combination of board candidates in contested elections. SEC proposal to deregulate proxy voting advice. CFTC seeks comment on IBOR-related swap clearing requirement. FCA confirms rules regarding use of synthetic sterling and Yen LIBOR. Ripple advocates for crypto regulation through existing frameworks. SEC and Treasury Officials recommend strengthening Treasury market protections. President Biden asks FTC Chair to examine gas and oil price increases. SEC Commissioner recommends companies adapt internal accounting controls to ESG risks. FinCEN holds public-private dialogue on environmental crimes. CFPB solicits input on implementation of HMDA. FINRA amends continuing education and registration requirements.

