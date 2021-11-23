The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of effective dates, comment deadlines, compliance dates and expiration dates. Click on the links below to view deadlines from November 16, 2021, to November 30, 2021.
Effective Dates
- November 26: FDIC - Real Estate Lending Standards
- November 26: NCUA - Credit Union Service Organizations (CUSOs)
- November 30: CFPB - Debt Collection Practices (Regulation F)
Comment Deadlines
- November 22: SEC - Reopening of Comment Period for Listing Standards for Recovery of Erroneously Awarded Compensation
- November 22: Small Business Administration - Regulatory Reform Initiative: Streamlining Surety Bond Guarantee Program
- November 23: MSRB - Proposed Rule Change To Further Extend the Regulatory Relief and Permit Dealers To Conduct Office Inspections Remotely Until June 30, 2022, Pursuant to MSRB Rule G-27, on Supervision
- November 24: Farm Credit Administration - Risk Weighting of High Volatility Commercial Real Estate (HVCRE) Exposures
- November 26: FHFA - Enterprise Regulatory Capital Framework Rule-Prescribed Leverage Buffer Amount and Credit Risk Transfer
- November 27: Farm Credit Administration - Bank Liquidity Reserve
Expiration Date
