Welcome to the latest issue of Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition Digest-a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they plan to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As attention to IBORtransition accelerates and becomes more focused, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

United States - Syndicated and Bilateral Loans

SOFR & Sensitivity

Loan Syndications & Trading Association, 10 November 2021

Discussing the latest SOFR sightings, possible coalescence around conventions, and developments with respect to credit sensitive rates.

United States - General

Announcement Post-Consultation on Methodology Enhancement

Bloomberg Index Services Limited, 8 November 2021

The methodology changes proposed in the 7 October 2021 Consultation regarding transaction-related input data and the BSBY waterfall were supported generally. SOFR was recommended over OBFR as the final stage of the waterfall and input received concerning implementation mechanics will be included when the new methodology is launched on 15 November.

Statement of Chairman Sherrod Brown at the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing on "The LIBOR Transition: Protecting Consumers and Investors"

U.S. Senate, 2 November 2021

Introducing the "witnesses" that will discuss a "narrow and consistent solution that protects small businesses, families with mortgages, and Americans paying off student loans" pursuant to a bipartisan bill to address legacy LIBOR-linked financial contracts.

