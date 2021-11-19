In "A Collection of Essays Focused on Collateral Optimization in the OTC Derivatives Market," ISDA shared perspectives based on interviews with buy- and sell-side market participants.

ISDA found that efficient management and clear metrics were key factors for collateral optimization. ISDA observed that one of the primary differences between buy- and sell-side firms with respect to optimization is that (i) buy-side firms have regulatory barriers, which complicate collateral optimization efforts, and (ii) sell-side firms have a holistic view of collateral. ISDA emphasized the crucial role played by tri-party providers in streamlining transactions.

The parties identified rising operational costs associated with a steadily increasing demand for collateral across the derivatives market. Issues reportedly exacerbating this rise included (i) a lack of data transparency, (ii) insufficient internal structures to accommodate a need for clearer communication and (iii) burdensome regulatory requirements. ISDA found that, while advances in technology partially mitigated these issues, data standardization has emerged as a potential step towards more efficient processes and greater collateral optimization.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.