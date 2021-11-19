United States:
Nov 16: What's The Risk?
19 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
NYDFS issues guidance for insurers on climate change-related
financial risks. FINRA proposes further delay of TBA margin
requirements. SEC rejects Bitcoin ETF proposal. U.S. and Israel
create joint task force on fintech and cybersecurity. IOSCO
proposes revisions to Commodity Derivatives Market Principles. ISDA
offers market perspectives on collateral optimization.
