NYDFS issues guidance for insurers on climate change-related financial risks. FINRA proposes further delay of TBA margin requirements. SEC rejects Bitcoin ETF proposal. U.S. and Israel create joint task force on fintech and cybersecurity. IOSCO proposes revisions to Commodity Derivatives Market Principles. ISDA offers market perspectives on collateral optimization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.