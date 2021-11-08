ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The Cabinet Regulatory Tracker is a list of effective dates, comment deadlines, compliance dates and expiration dates. Click on the links below to view deadlines from November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2021.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States

Financial Regulators Clarify Key LIBOR Transition Considerations But Some Questions Remain Mayer Brown On 20 October 2021, in a Joint Statement on Managing the LIBOR Transition, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB")...

LIBOR End Dates Confirmed Mayer Brown The administrator for LIBOR and other inter-bank offered rates, ICE Benchmark Administration ("IBA"), confirmed on March 5, 2021 its previously announced dates for LIBOR cessation.

Financial Stability Oversight Council Issues Key Report Declaring Climate Change As An Emerging Threat To U.S. Financial Stability Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP In the Report, the FSOC declares climate change as an emerging threat to U.S. financial stability.

US FSOC Report: Climate-Related Financial Risk An Emerging Threat Mayer Brown On October 21, 2021, the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC or Council) released its 133-page report on Climate-Related Financial Risk (Report) and related Factsheet.

FSOC Identifies Climate Change As Emerging Threat To Financial Stability Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP Treasury stated that the report was issued in response to Executive Order 14030.