FICC settles SEC charges for liquidity policy and margin risk management violations. Financial Services Subcommittee questions experts on China-based issuers. CFTC introducing broker settles NFA charges for records and registration violations. MSRB reviews initiatives under strategic plan. CFPB appoints new Assistant Directors for supervision and for enforcement.

