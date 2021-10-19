United States:
ARRC Urges Firms To Act Now To Slow Use Of USD LIBOR
19 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The Alternative Reference Rates Committee
("ARRC") urged market participants to
"proactively slow" use of U.S. dollar ("USD")
LIBOR "to promote a smooth end to new LIBOR contracts by the
end of the year." The recommendations follow supervisory
guidance contained in a November 30, 2021 joint
interagency statement on transitioning away from the use
of LIBOR as a reference rate "as soon as practicable and in
any event by December 31, 2021."
The ARRC recommended the following actions to slow LIBOR usage:
(i) setting reduced targets for new LIBOR activity, (ii) limiting
LIBOR offerings and (iii) implementing escalation exceptions for
new USD LIBOR use.
