A FINRA proposal to harmonize FINRA Rule 2231 ("Customer Account Statements") with Temporary Dual FINRA-NYSE Rule 409T ("Statements of Accounts to Customers") and Temporary Dual FINRA-NYSE Rule Interpretation 409T was published in the Federal Register. Comments on the proposal must be submitted by October 27, 2021.

As previously covered, the proposal would, among other things, add new supplementary materials to FINRA Rule 2231 and incorporate "without substantive change" existing provisions of Temporary Dual FINRA-NYSE Rule Interpretation 409T.

