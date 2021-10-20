United States:
SEC Instructs SBS Entities On Document Submissions Under Financial Responsibility Rules
20 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
SEC Division of Trading and Markets ("Division") staff
instructed security-based swap ("SBS") entities on
documentation submissions under (i) SEC capital margin and
segregation rules (SEA Rules 18a-1 to 18a-10) and (ii) SBS valuation
dispute notices pursuant to SEA Rule 15Fi-3 ("Security-Based Swap
Portfolio Reconciliation").
As to dispute notices, no specific fields are required, but the
Division encouraged SBS entities to include (i) identifying
information about both counterparties (including each of their
Legal Entity Identifiers), (ii) the date of the dispute, (iii) the
type of dispute, (iv) the receiver and the payer, and (v) the
disputed amount in U.S. Dollars.
