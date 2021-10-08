Since publication of our Eye on IBOR Transition article in the Winter 2020 issue of the Mayer Brown Structured Finance Bulletin, IBOR transition activity has accelerated significantly, in large part due to (a) the effectiveness on 25 January 2021 of the ISDA 2020 IBOR Fallbacks Protocol and the related Supplement No. 70 to the 2006 ISDA Definitions; (b) the announcements on 5 March 2021 by ICE Benchmark Administration, LIBOR's administrator ("IBA"), and the UK Financial Conduct Authority, IBA's regulator, that IBA will cease publication of the majority of LIBOR settings after publication on 31 December 2021, and of all remaining settings after publication on 30 June 2023; (c) the change in trading conventions for interdealer linear swaps from LIBOR to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") on 26 July 2021 pursuant to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's "SOFR First" Transition Initiative, and (d) the formal recommendation on 29 July 2021 by the Alternative Reference Rates Committee of a SOFR term rate.

We discuss these key events in detail in our article in the Winter 2021 issue of the Journal of Investment Compliance.

Read the full article (PDF).

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.