In a Letter of Acceptance, Waiver, and Consent, an equities trading firm settled NYSE National charges for failing to (i) provide notice of its withdrawal as a market maker for certain securities, and (ii) identify NYSE National as an exchange from which it intended to deregister, in violation of NYSE National Rule 7.20(e) ("Registration of Market Makers").

To settle the charges, the firm agreed to (i) a censure and (ii) a $7,500 fine.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.