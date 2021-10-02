The SEC announced that CFTC Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz will serve as the SEC's new General Counsel.

Mr. Berkovitz, who will depart from his Commissioner position at the CFTC on October 15, 2021, previously served as General Counsel at the CFTC under then-Chair Gary Gensler, now Chair of the SEC.

Current SEC General Counsel John Coates will depart from his post on November 1, 2021, returning to an academic position at Harvard University. Upon Mr. Coates's departure, SEC Solicitor Michael Conley will serve as Acting General Counsel until Mr. Berkovitz joins the agency.

