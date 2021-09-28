NFA amendments to Compliance Rule 2-49 ("Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants Regulations") regarding trade execution requirements by member swap dealers will go into effect on September 30, 2021.

As previously covered, the amendments clarify that a violation of the trade execution requirements of CFTC Rule 37.12 ("Trade Execution Compliance Schedule") or CFTC Rules Part 50 ("Clearing Requirement and Related Rules") of the CFTC's rules also constitutes a violation of an NFA requirement.

