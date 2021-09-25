As has been our practice in this series on new Rule 18f-4, we end our survey of its Limited Derivatives User requirements with a compliance checklist. This checklist reiterates much of our earlier post on Derivatives Exposure: Why It Matters And How To Calculate It, but provides more details and includes required policies and procedures and steps required if a fund exceeds the 10% limit on its derivatives exposure. Given the length of the checklist and the difficulty in controlling the format of printed copies of this blog, we are providing the compliance checklist through a link to a PDF.

