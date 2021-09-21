United States:
Effective Date Set For NFA Amendments To Definition Of "Branch Office"
21 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
NFA amendments to NFA
Notice 9002 - Registration Requirements; Branch
Offices that modify the definition of "branch
office" to exclude certain locations that are part of a hybrid
work-from-home environment will go into effect on September 23, 2021.
As previously covered, the amended definition of
"branch office" excludes locations "where one or
more APs [associated persons] from the same household live or
rent/lease," if:
- the location is not held open to the public as the member
firm's office would be;
- the location is not used for the purpose of in-person customer
meetings or the physical handling of customer funds; and
- all CFTC- and NFA-required records that are made in the
location can be accessed at the member firm's main office or
the relevant branch office.
NFA explained that once the amendments go into effect,
the currently effective relief provided under
NFA Notice I-20-12 ("Coronavirus
Update-NFA Branch Office Requirements") will expire.
Primary Sources
- NFA Notice I-21-28: Effective date for amendments
to NFA's Interpretive Notice regarding branch office
registration requirements
