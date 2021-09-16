President Joseph R. Biden will nominate CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to serve as the new CFTC Chair. He also named new nominees to serve as Commissioners on the CFTC and FTC.

In a White House press release, President Biden named the following nominees:

For CFTC Commissioner - Kristin Johnson. Ms. Johnson is currently Professor of Law at Emory School of Law, where she focuses on the risk management of financial markets and the regulation of complex financial products, securities and derivatives. Previously, Ms. Johnson served as a lawyer at a New York City law firm.

For CFTC Commissioner - Christy Goldsmith Romero. Ms. Romero is currently the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, and spearheads conduct investigations and audits of financial crisis federal programs. Previously, Ms. Romero taught securities and cryptocurrency regulation courses at Georgetown University Law Center and the University of Virginia Law School.

For FTC Commissioner - Alvaro Bedoya. Mr. Bedoya is currently a visiting professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, where he founded and directs the Center on Privacy and Technology. Mr. Bedoya's consumer privacy protection research aided in (i) the passage of federal legislation restricting and regulating the use of facial recognition technologies and (ii) a campaign to push a large Internet company to stop displaying payday loan ads in response to certain consumer searches.

