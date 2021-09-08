United States:
NFA Proposes Amendments To Filing Requirements For Swap Dealers Using Capital Models
08 September 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
NFA proposed amendments to certain filing
requirements in new Section 18 of its Financial Requirements related to filings
to be made by swap dealers using models to compute net capital
under CFTC Rule 23.105(k).
NFA indicated that certain of the changes reflect that
information required by CFTC Rule 23.105(k) is similar to the
information required under CFTC Rule 23.105(l), and that the
additional NFA requirements are not needed.
Barring further review by the CFTC, the proposed amendment will
go into effect 10 days after it is received by the CFTC. New
Section 18 of the NFA Financial Requirements, which was filed with
the CFTC in February 2021, is due to go into effect on October 6,
2021.
Primary Sources
- NFA Rule Submission: Proposed Amendments to NFA
Financial Requirements Section 18 - Swap Dealer and Major Swap
Participant Requirements
