NFA proposed amendments to certain filing requirements in new Section 18 of its Financial Requirements related to filings to be made by swap dealers using models to compute net capital under CFTC Rule 23.105(k).

NFA indicated that certain of the changes reflect that information required by CFTC Rule 23.105(k) is similar to the information required under CFTC Rule 23.105(l), and that the additional NFA requirements are not needed.

Barring further review by the CFTC, the proposed amendment will go into effect 10 days after it is received by the CFTC. New Section 18 of the NFA Financial Requirements, which was filed with the CFTC in February 2021, is due to go into effect on October 6, 2021.

