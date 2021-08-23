CFTC Commissioner Brian D. Quintenz will step down on August 31, 2021. He served as a Commissioner since August 2017, more than a year after his official term ended in April 2020.

In a public statement, Mr. Quintenz said:

"I am incredibly proud to have played a role in promoting the integrity of the U.S. financial system through advocating for freedom and innovation and helping develop sound, risk-focused regulation so that U.S. financial markets, especially the risk-hedging derivatives markets, remain the most liquid, dynamic, accessible, robust, and resilient in the world. The proof of that resiliency is evident in the derivative markets' performance in the face of unprecedented volatility, margin calls, and trading volume in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis and economic shut down."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.