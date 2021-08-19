A National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA") board proposal to establish a simplified method of measuring capital adequacy for credit unions that are classified as complex (i.e., those with over $500 million in total assets) was published in the Federal Register.

As previously covered, the proposed rule would amend the NCUA's October 2015 risk-based capital final rule to, among other things: (i) address asset securitizations that are issued by credit unions, (ii) explain the treatment of off-balance sheet exposures, (iii) remove from a complex credit union's risk-based capital numerator certain mortgage servicing assets, (iv) update certain definitions relating to derivatives and (v) clarify how a consumer loan is defined.

Comments on the proposal must be received by October 15, 2021.

