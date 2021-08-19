United States:
Comment Deadline Set For NCUA's Proposed Leverage Ratio For Complex Credit Unions
19 August 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
A National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA") board
proposal to establish a simplified method of measuring capital
adequacy for credit unions that are classified as complex
(i.e., those with over $500 million in total
assets) was published in the Federal
Register.
As previously covered, the proposed rule would
amend the NCUA's October 2015 risk-based capital final
rule to, among other things: (i) address asset
securitizations that are issued by credit unions, (ii) explain the
treatment of off-balance sheet exposures, (iii) remove from a
complex credit union's risk-based capital numerator certain
mortgage servicing assets, (iv) update certain definitions relating
to derivatives and (v) clarify how a consumer loan is defined.
Comments on the proposal must be received by October 15,
2021.
