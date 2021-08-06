ISDA, the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA") and the International Securities Lending Association ("ISLA") signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") intended to enhance collaboration for the development of the "Common Domain Model" ("CDM"). The CDM is intended to facilitate a single, universal digital depiction of trade events and actions over the course of the lifecycle of financial products.

ISDA stated that the MOU sets up a framework for increased collaboration among the three associations, creating a path for cooperative governance and putting in place arrangements with respect to the open-source parts of the CDM and related intellectual property for market-specific segments.

In addition, ISDA said that it is expediting the adoption of the CDM through a digital reporting initiative for new rules mandated by the CFTC and the European Securities and Markets Authority. ISDA also noted that CDM development will be implemented into "ISDA Create," a platform that allows firms to negotiate and execute derivatives documentation online.

