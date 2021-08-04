Investigation and Trial Perspectives

Jones Day, Cornerstone Research, and Intercontinental Exchange invite you to a webinar that will discuss spoofing and disruptive trading in the financial markets. The program will focus on the following:

How spoofing and disruptive trading practices in the markets are identified;

How the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission pursue spoofing and disruptive trading investigations; and

How "big data" is used to prosecute and defend spoofing and other disruptive trading cases.

SPEAKERS:

Bethany Biesenthal, Partner, Investigations & White Collar Defense, Jones Day

Yan Cao, Vice President, Cornerstone Research

Jason Fusco, Assistant General Counsel – Market Regulation, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Terrence H. Hendershott, Professor and Willis H. Booth Chair in Banking and Finance, Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley

Brian Rabbitt, Partner, Government Regulation, Jones Day

Josh Sterling, Partner, Financial Markets, Jones Day

