Investigation and Trial Perspectives
Webinar
12:00 pm - 1:30 pm EDT
Jones Day, Cornerstone Research, and Intercontinental Exchange invite you to a webinar that will discuss spoofing and disruptive trading in the financial markets. The program will focus on the following:
- How spoofing and disruptive trading practices in the markets are identified;
- How the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission pursue spoofing and disruptive trading investigations; and
- How "big data" is used to prosecute and defend spoofing and other disruptive trading cases.
SPEAKERS:
- Bethany Biesenthal, Partner, Investigations & White Collar Defense, Jones Day
- Yan Cao, Vice President, Cornerstone Research
- Jason Fusco, Assistant General Counsel – Market Regulation, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
- Terrence H. Hendershott, Professor and Willis H. Booth Chair in Banking and Finance, Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley
- Brian Rabbitt, Partner, Government Regulation, Jones Day
- Josh Sterling, Partner, Financial Markets, Jones Day
CLE INFORMATION
This program has been approved for 1.50 hours of general credit by the State Bar of California and 1.50 hours of areas of professional practice credit (including transitional credit) by the New York State CLE Board. Jones Day is a State Bar of California MCLE approved provider, as well as an accredited provider in New York. Application for CLE credit in other states will be made as needed, subject to state CLE regulations.
