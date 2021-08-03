Welcome to the latest issue of Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition Digest—a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they plan to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As attention to IBORtransition accelerates and becomes more focused, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Voting With or Dragging Their Feet (Depending on Your Viewpoint): US Loan Markets Continue to Show Interest in Credit-Sensitive Alternatives to SOFR

Eye on IBOR Transition blog, 29 July 2021

We continue to observe credit agreements in the US loan markets that use a credit-sensitive alternative rate (CSR) to SOFR. In fact, a recent check of public filings showed eight reported credit agreements that used a CSR, specifically the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index (BSBY).

It's Here! The ARRC Formally Recommends CME Group's SOFR Term Rate

Eye on IBOR Transition blog, 29 July 2021

On 29 July 2021, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee formally recommended the forward-looking SOFR term rates published by CME Group for use in business loans, as well as the related hedges and securitizations (notably for CLOs).

