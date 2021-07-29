The Cabinet is a legal research service that provides access to an enforcement database with more than 84,000 actions across regulators and areas of law. Check out the video below to learn how to find relevant enforcement actions using Cabinet Topic Pages.

Download Video here.

What is the scope of enforcement coverage?

The Cabinet as a service is primarily focused on U.S. federal financial regulation, but also provides extensive sets of materials on the securities and commodities exchanges and other subject areas. Here is a sample of our enforcement coverage in the news. For users with a Cabinet Premium account, more than 84,000 enforcement actions can be accessed here and filtered on penalty and disgorgement amounts.

What is a Topic Page?

Cadwalader Cabinet Topic Pages are curated legal libraries designed to improve and simplify legal research by providing access to the specific statutory provisions, rules, regulatory guidance, enforcement actions, and legal news and analysis related to a narrow area of financial services law.

How do I search on the Cabinet?

The Cabinet site-wide search feature uses both (i) word search and (ii) a highly developed taxonomy. Users familiar with Boolean search features can use search tricks in the Cabinet search bar. In each search result, "Related Search" terms appear under the documents that will empower users to run new, connected searches.

Get free access to Cabinet Premium

Cabinet Premium is a subscription service that includes access to an extensive legal database, trusted attorney analysis, and compliance and risk-reduction tools. To find out more about Cabinet Premium or to request free trial access, please contact us at cabinet.subscriptions@cwt.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.