A firm settled NYSE charges for failing to have in place a reasonable supervisory system designed to detect errors in "Market on Close" ("MOC") orders.

In a Letter of Acceptance, Waiver and Consent, the NYSE found that the firm routed a MOC basket order containing incorrect exchange-traded fund component securities. The NYSE found that the firm recognized its error before closing the cross, but that it canceled the order after the cut-off time. The NYSE stated that this incident showed that the firm's supervisory system:

did not have a check in place to alert the firm to the manual error;

did not reflect (in the written supervisory procedures) the allowed cancellation cut-off time;

did not ensure appropriate risk management controls, as the technology that could have flagged an improper MOC cancellation had been disabled for more than six months; and

was unable to generate alerts for potentially improper MOC cancellations.

As a result of its findings, the NYSE determined that the firm violated NYSE Rule 3110 ("Supervision").

To settle the charges, the firm agreed to (i) a censure and (ii) a $10,000 fine.

