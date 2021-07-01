Three affiliated swap dealers ("SDs") settled CFTC charges for improper reporting of swap valuations.

The CFTC had alleged that the SDs, when reporting certain equity swaps, reported the mark-to-market notional value of the underlying equity rather than the "daily mark," as required under CFTC Rule 45.4(d)(2). According to the Order, the error was caused by a "single issue in the reporting engine used by [the SDs]."

The CFTC determined that the SDs violated Section 2(a)(13)(F) ("Timeliness of reporting") of the CEA and CFTC Rule 45.4(d)(2) ("Swap data reporting: Continuation data"). Without admitting or denying the findings or conclusions in the order, the SDs agreed to (i) cease and desist from future violations, (ii) a $1.5 million civil monetary penalty to be paid jointly and severally and (iii) an undertaking to comply with certain conditions as set forth in the Order.

