Welcome to the latest issue of Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition Digest—a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they plan to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As attention to IBORtransition accelerates and becomes more focused, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

United Kingdom – Syndicated and Bilateral Loans

Updated GBP loan market Q&A for the Working Group's end-Q1 2021 recommended milestones

Bank of England, 4 June 2021

Update includes a new question 8 about how the Q1 milestone affects existing facilities with extension options.

Updated Best Practice Guide for GBP Loans

Bank of England, 4 June 2021

Update addresses calculating SONIA-based cost of carry for loans traded on the secondary market.

United Kingdom – Derivatives

The FCA and the Bank of England encourage market participants in a switch to SOFR in US dollar interest rate swap markets from 26 July

Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England, 16 June 2021

Reporting the results of an FCA survey of market participants and noting, "In line with the MRAC Subcommittee's recommendation, the FCA and the Bank of England support and encourage all participants in the interdealer US dollar interest rate swaps market to take the steps necessary to prepare for and implement these changes to market conventions on 26 July and shift liquidity away from USD LIBOR to SOFR."

