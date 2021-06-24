Welcome to the latest issue of Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition Digest—a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they plan to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As attention to IBORtransition accelerates and becomes more focused, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

For additional resources and an introduction to our global cross-practice IBOR Transition Task Force, please visit Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition portal.

2021 Structured Products Legal, Regulatory and Market Briefing

Structured Products Association, 13 May 2021

Industry leaders, including Mayer Brown attorneys, speak on the latest legal, regulatory and market developments in the structured products market, including an update on LIBOR transition, ARRC developments, the ISDA IBOR Protocol, and New York State LIBOR legislation.

United States – General

ICMA's Official Sector Panel on the Transition to Risk Free Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 2 June 2021 – panel discussion among Nathanial Wuerffel and representatives of the FCA, SNB, and ECB

Discussing progress to date and the remaining challenges in the transition from LIBOR/interbank offered rates to risk-free rates, international coordination, and key messages from the official sector for market firms in the run-up to the end of 2021.

IHS Markit Begins Publishing Daily Credit Inclusive Term Rate (CRITR) and Credit Inclusive Term Spread (CRITS) for US Dollar Funding

IHS Markit, 1 June 2021

The CRITR and CRITS are designed to be a broad-based measure of funding levels for banking institutions funding in U.S. Dollar, in institutional markets, on a senior unsecured basis, and use virtually all USD institutional certificate of deposit, commercial paper, and bank-issued corporate bond transactions as input. The rate is administered by IHS Markit Benchmark Administration Ltd. in compliance with the UK Benchmark Regulation and the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks.

