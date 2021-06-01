The CFTC's Market Participants Division updated its 2015 FAQs regarding CFTC Rule 4.27 ("Additional Reporting by Commodity Pool Operators and Commodity Trading Advisors") and Form CPO-PQR to reflect the October 2020 adoption of amendments to both the rule and the form.

The FAQs clarified, among other things:

who is required to complete and file Form CPO-PQR;

whether all commodity pool operators ("CPOs") for a pool operated by two or more CPOs must file Form CPO-PQR;

whether a CPO can file Form PF with the CFTC in lieu of Form CPO-PQR;

the reporting requirements on Form CPO-PQR and NFA Form PQR for pools exempt from registration under CFTC Rule 4.13(a)(3);

whether a registered CPO operating offshore pools pursuant to CFTC Advisory 18-96 must file Form CPO-PQR for those offshore pools; and

the answers to frequently asked questions regarding specific Form CPO-PQR requirements.

