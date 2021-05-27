The International Swaps and Derivatives Association
(ISDA) is launching and publishing the ISDA U.S.
Renewable Energy Certificate Annex (REC Annex),
which is designed to serve as an industry standard template to
enable market participants to efficiently sell and purchase
renewable energy certificates (RECs) under the
ISDA Master Agreement. The REC Annex is part of ISDA's broader
efforts to facilitate the transition to a sustainable economy by
offering a vital tool to help market participants mobilize
financing and/or meet their environmental, social, and governance
(ESG) goals. Jones Day advised on and prepared the
REC Annex as ISDA's counsel.
The Commentary and Annotated ISDA REC Annex discusses the purpose and benefits of the REC Annex and provides an annotated version of the REC Annex with explanatory footnotes to further guide market participants on select provisions in using the REC Annex.
