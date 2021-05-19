ARTICLE

Have you seen “At the Crossroads: CFTC and DOJ Enforcement“, our new video weekly series hosted by Mayer Brown partners Matthew F. Kluchenek and Glen A. Kopp? It's a must-see!

Each episode, they will discuss a topic at the intersection of enforcement by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). The goal: to help legal and compliance departments protect their organizations in an increasingly rigorous regulatory environment.

Insider trading in the Commodities/Derivatives Markets is the focus of Episode 1

Since the CFTC formed its Insider Trading & Information Protection Task Force in 2018, the agency has brought a number of insider trading cases. In parallel, over the past 12 months, the DOJ has begun to prosecute cases of insider trading in the commodities markets. Matt and Glen explore these recent enforcement activities and how market participants can protect themselves.

