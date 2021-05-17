Kari Larsen, Partner in Perkins' New York Office, talks to Cameron Prell, Head of Government Policy & Legal at Xpansiv CBL Holding Group, an environmental data and trading platform, about recent activity in the environmental commodities and derivatives markets. Kari and Cam discuss the market history, a Report titled Managing Climate Risk in the U.S. Financial System issued recently by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee and its potential impact, and other recent regulatory actions. They also predict what they think will happen in these markets in the future.

Click here to view the podcast.

